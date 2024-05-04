West Orange HS baseball team wins two straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Cedar Grove and Caldwell on consecutive days to improve to 6-8 on the season.

The Mountaineers blanked Cedar Grove, 5-0, Thursday, April 25, in Cedar Grove. Sophomore Matthew Schaefer fired a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks. Senior Luca Favetta went 3-for-4 with three singles, freshman Jordan Rothseld went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI and sophomore Jay Stevenson and freshman Nicholas Riley each had a single and an RBI.

West Orange defeated Caldwell, 10-6, Friday, April 26, at home. Favetta had a single and two RBI; senior Eli Cohen had a single, a double and one RBI; sophomore Shep Stevenson went 2-for-2 with two singles and an RBI; and Rothseld had a single and an RBI. Senior Sean Harrington was the winning pitcher.