West Orange HS baseball team wins two straight, moves to 2-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School baseball team won two straight games to improve to 2-1 on the season.

After losing at Verona 8-2 in the season opener on Monday, April 3, the Mountaineers defeated West Essex 15-12 at home two days later. Senior Curtis Battle had four hits and senior Amir Stewart had three RBIs in the win over West Essex.

West Orange defeated Barringer 15-5 in Newark on Saturday, April 8. Junior Justin Strozyk had a double, home run and 6 RBIs; senior Michael Cassels went 3-for-3 with two RBIs; Battle had two hits and two RBIs; and senior Riley Moses also had two hits for West Orange.

Here are upcoming games: