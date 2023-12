West Orange HS basketball and wrestling seasons to begin

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, N J — The West Orange High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Chuck Keegan will visit Nutley in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

The girls basketball team will host Mount St. Dominic at 4 p.m.

The WOHS wrestling team will begin the season on Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Dover tournament.

Here are their schedules:

Boys basketball

Dec. 14: at Nutley, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16: vs. Livingston, 1 p.m.

Dec. 19: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Dec. 21: vs. Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Dec. 23: vs. Piscataway Tech, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27-28: Bayonne tournament

Jan. 4: vs. Science Park, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Orange, 1 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Shabazz, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: vs. Passaic, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20: vs. East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: vs. Kearny, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 14: vs. Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Dec. 16: Winslow Township (at St. Mary, in Middletown, 11 .m.

Dec. 17: Rutgers Prep (at St. John Vianney), 2 p.m.

Dec. 27: West Orange tournament, vs. East Side, 1 p.m.

Dec. 29: West Orange tournament, consolation and final, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Jan. 3: vs. Paramus Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6: at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7: Notre Dame (at Moore Catholic, in Staten Island, N.Y.), 2;15 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: at Franklin Township, 2 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. New Providence, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Hudson Catholic, 5 p.m.

Jan. 26: vs. Bayonne, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: vs. Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: vs. Newark Academy, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Wrestling