West Orange HS bowler Kieryn Knox signs with Savannah College of Art and Design

WEST ORANGE, NJ — During a ceremony held at Jersey Lanes in Linden on Saturday, Feb. 5, West Orange High School senior Kieryn Knox signs a letter of intent in accepting an athletic scholarship to continue his bowling career at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Ga. Also shown are his sister, Alana; his mother, Randy; and his father, Chris, partially obscured. Knox was named to NJ.com’s first team all-state last year, second team all-state as a sophomore and is currently second in the state in high series average at 709. He was also named to the Super Essex Conference first team in each of his first three years and will certainly be recognized again this year.

Photo Courtesy of Darryl Vines