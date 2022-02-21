West Orange HS bowler Kieryn Knox wins state title; Seton Hall Prep’s KC Campbell also excels

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Kieryn Knox captured the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys bowling state individual championship and Seton Hall Prep sophomore KC Campbell finished in third place at Bowlero in North Brunswick last Friday, Feb. 18.

Knox was seeded 4th in the stepladder tournament and defeated No. 5 seed Henry Hecht of Howell, 258-238; No. 3 seed Matt Reynolds of Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 209-191; No. 2 seed Campbell, 215-183; and No. 1 seed Jake Diaz of Howell, 248-214 to win the title.

Knox, who has committed to Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia, was the only bowler from the previous stepladder tournament in 2020 to make it back this year.

Knox and Campbell got a good look at the lanes earlier in the week, having competed in the state team tournament with West Orange and Seton Hall Prep in Group 4 on Wednesday, Feb. 16, also held at Bowlero in North Brunswick. Knox bowled a perfect 300 game during the competition. Knox and Campbell are regarded as a couple of the top bowlers in New Jersey this season. Campbell led Seton Hall Prep to the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title and the Essex County boys team title. He also led the Pirates to the NJSIAA 1B sectional title. Knox won the Essex County boys individual title.

