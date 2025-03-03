West Orange HS bowling team concludes banner season

The West Orange High School bowing team poses at the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 21 at Bowlero in Belleville. West Orange won the boys team title at the tournament.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team enjoyed a terrific season.

The second-seeded Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament team title earlier in the season, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament. 

The Mountaineers defeated third-seeded Passaic County Tech, 2-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb 19. The following are the WOHS results: junior Jay Stevenson, 235, 175, 235; sophomore Alexander Kranz, 197, 214, 242; junior Jordan Brister, 169, 237; freshman Sebastian Jo, 178, 214, 147; and freshman Nina Alvarez, 172, 123, 163.

WOHS then lost in the final to top-seeded Bergen County Tech, 2-0, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bowler City in Hackensack to finish with a 13-6 record. 

