West Orange HS bowling team concludes banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team enjoyed a terrific season.

The second-seeded Mountaineers, who won the Essex County Tournament team title earlier in the season, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The Mountaineers defeated third-seeded Passaic County Tech, 2-1, in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb 19. The following are the WOHS results: junior Jay Stevenson, 235, 175, 235; sophomore Alexander Kranz, 197, 214, 242; junior Jordan Brister, 169, 237; freshman Sebastian Jo, 178, 214, 147; and freshman Nina Alvarez, 172, 123, 163.

WOHS then lost in the final to top-seeded Bergen County Tech, 2-0, on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bowler City in Hackensack to finish with a 13-6 record.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange HS bowling head coach Anton Carrera