West Orange HS bowling team defeats Livingston; surges into tournaments

WEST ORANGE, NJ —The West Orange High School Mountaineer bowling team came up with a big late-season win over division rival Livingston on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The win evened their season record at 6-6 and gave them momentum heading into the Super Essex Conference’s county tournament next week and the state sectionals the following week. In the match, West Orange got off to a good start by winning the first game 935-882. The Mountaineers were led by senior captain Kieryn Knox’s high game score of 289, in which he missed a perfect score in the final frame. Livingston came back to win the second game 914-842. West Orange finished strong to win the final game 921-886, as well as the total pin count 2,698-2,682. Knox led all bowlers with a three-game series of 743, with scores of 289, 222 and 232. His teammates provided solid support as well. Senior Cole Burdek added a 612 series, which included his season-high game of 223. Seniors Taylor Mills and Gio Chiovaro chipped in with series of 513 and 508 respectively. Junior Gus Peterson added a 322. Mory Ashenberg led Livingston with a 670 series.