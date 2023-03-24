West Orange HS bowling team rolling strong all season long

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School bowling team wrapped up its season, and according to captain and senior bowler Gus Peterson, despite the majority of the team being new, the Mountaineers were able to build strong team dynamics, with freshmen and sophomores raising their averages throughout the season.

One of the team’s biggest strengths, according to Peterson, was their ability to support each other when things weren’t going as planned. No matter what happened on the lanes, the entire team was always there to encourage and support. Throughout the year, the team was forced to adapt to the changing conditions of the lanes. “As the oil on the lanes changes over the course of a match, bowlers need to adjust their shots accordingly, something the team will continue working on improving next year,” he said.

Despite the significant rebuilding the team underwent, with most of the previous team moving on to college, their energy remained high. Peterson attributes this to fantastic leadership from coach Adam Miller and the new talent on the team. Freshman Jay Stevenson had the highest average on the team this year, Jack Davidson made an incredible leap to a high game of 198, and Jordan Brister showed off impeccable laser-precision aim throughout the season.

According to Peterson, the team’s season taught them a valuable lesson: a team is more than just numbers on a scoreboard. Peterson personally experienced this when he had a rough start in some games, but his teammates’ support helped him turn things around and end with a respectable score. This team mentality of lifting each other up is something they will undoubtedly carry into future seasons.

The team’s support for each other extended beyond the lanes as well. According to Peterson, the bus rides to and from the lanes were a critical time for the team to come together. On the way there, they would play games on their phones and discuss their goals for the upcoming match. On the way back, they would reflect on their performance and discuss how they could be a better team at the next meet. Taking the bus instead of driving separately allowed Peterson to feel more connected to the team and brought them closer together.

High school sports teams often provide an opportunity for individuals to bond over a shared passion, and the West Orange High School bowling team is a shining example of this. The team’s ability to support and build each other up, regardless of the outcome, speaks volumes about the important bonds that are created at West Orange High School. These bonds can last a lifetime and set an example for those who follow in their footsteps.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association