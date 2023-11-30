West Orange HS boys and girls indoor track teams boast good mix this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams are looking forward to their season this winter.

Head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson is excited about the mix of seasoned athletes and newcomers on the teams.

“We have a solid mix of experienced sophomores and juniors this year,” he said. “The boys are gearing up for dominance in long sprints and middle distance, while the girls boast strength across short sprints, long sprints, mid-distance, long distance and jumps.”

The teams took a unique approach to offseason training. “For the first time, many of our athletes competed in cross-country, adding an extra layer of strength work and some fun 2-mile races,” Jackson said.

Leading the way will be Cooper Harwood, Kaia Alcime, Lyfe Smith. Henry Pfiefer and Ava Neretic. Jackson highlighted Smith’s outstanding development from spring to winter, while Neretic’s breakout season in cross-country hints at continued success in the upcoming months.

Jackson outlined the goals and expectations. “Our boys aim for a top-three finish in the (Super Essex) conference and county, with state championship contenders and national qualifiers,” he said. “The girls are looking to shine in every event area, setting their sights on conference, county and state success. It’s bound to be a monumental year for both programs.”

Jackson emphasized the importance of wanting to compete against the best. Experience from the previous year will be a crucial factor, as the team gears up to tackle the challenges ahead.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association