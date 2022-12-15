West Orange HS boys basketball team looks forward to the season

The West Orange High School boys basketball team is looking forward to the season.The Mountaineers, under longtime head coach Demond Cowins, return senior forwards Jhensen Touze, Connor Gannon and sophomore Terrell Wilfong, who will be starters. The other starters are junior guard Jaden Livingston and sophomore point guard Nicholas Matos.

The Mountaineers will host Nutley in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. WOHS is in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division, which includes Barringer, Collegiate, Livingston, Newark Academy, Nutley, Science Park and Shabazz.

“As a team, we are looking to improve our basketball fundamentals and team chemistry,” said Cowins in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “We will be taking it a game at a time and working towards having a successful season.”

Here is the West Orange team roster:

Seniors

Asaad Berger, guard, uniform No. 5.

Ronald Christophe, guard, No. 4.

Alston Dukes, forward, No. 23.

Connor Gannon, forward, No. 33.

Jesse Makachi, center, No. 24.

Akida Neal Jr., forward, No. 1.

Jhensen Touze, forward, No. 10.

Matthew Barrino, guard, No. 2.

Quran Ali, guard, No. 12.

Junior

Jaden Livingston, guard, No. 11.

Sophomores

Nicholas Matos, point guard, No. 14.

Miles Price, point guard, No. 30.

Dashawn Provilon, forward, No. 15.

Terrell Wilfong, forward, No. 3.

Here is the season schedule: