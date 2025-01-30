West Orange HS boys basketball team defeats Barringer; gears up for Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Jaden Then scored 17 points and senior Nick Matos had 11 points to lead the West Orange High School boys basketball team to a 61-26 win over Barringer on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a Super Essex Conference-–Freedom Division game.

Stephen Crane and fellow sophomore Justice Nuguid each had six points, senior Van Williams had five points and senior Jaden Gachette had four points for WOHS.

The Mountaineers lost to Glen Ridge, 54-49, on Thursday, Jan. 23, in a SEC–Freedom Division game. Matos scored 10 points, senior Miles Price and senior Justin Lopez each had eight points, Then had six points, senior Robeson Bennett added five points, and senior Jemel Touze and senior Zou Mouphouet each added four points. The Mountaineers moved to a 9-6 overall record on the season.

This year, the Essex County Tournament has been changed. Teams seeded No. 1 to No. 24 will be in the ECT, while teams seeded No. 25 to No. 40 will be in the inaugural Essex County Invitational.

West Orange is in the invitational and is seeded No. 26. The Mountaineers will host No. 39 seed Bard on Thursday, Jan. 30. If West Orange wins, they will face the ECT loser between No. 10 seed Montclair and No. 23 seed West Side on Saturday, Feb. 1.