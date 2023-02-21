West Orange HS boys basketball team defeats Bloomfield in overtime

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Bloomfield High School 51-46 in overtime on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference game.

It was the Mountaineers’ fifth straight win.

West Orange was led by sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong, who had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals; and senior forward Jhensen Touze, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Also for West Orange, junior guard Jaden Livingston had 8 points and five rebounds; sophomore guard Nick Matos had 8 points and three rebounds; sophomore guard Miles Price had 5 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks; and senior center Jesse Makachi had 3 points and two rebounds.

The win streak ended with a 49-39 home loss to Caldwell High School on Friday, Feb. 17, in a conference game. Matthew Barrino had 13 points; Matos had 7 points and two steals; Wilfong had 6 points, six rebounds and three steals; Touze had 4 points and five rebounds; and Price senior guards Connor Gannon and Ronald Christophe each had 3 points for West Orange, which moved to a 15-10 overall record on the season.

The Mountaineers, seeded No. 8, were scheduled to host No. 9 seed Livingston High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, after press time. The victor will face the winner between No. 1 seed Paterson Eastside High School and No. 16 seed Morristown High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school