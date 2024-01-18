West Orange HS boys basketball team defeats Shabazz

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Shabazz, 66-61, in double overtime on Thursday, Jan. 11, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Terrell Wilfong had 21 points and Nick Matos had 20 points to lead the Mountaineers. Jemel Touze also had 7 points for WOHS.

West Orange fell to Passaic, 53-45, on Saturday, Jan. 13, in a non-conference game at home. Matos had a game-high 21 points, Wilfong had 8 points and Jaden Gachette had 5 points.

West Orange moved to a 2-9 overall record.

Here are upcoming games: