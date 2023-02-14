West Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys four-game winning streak; seeks good run in state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team won three games last week to extend its winning streak to four and improve to 14-9 overall through Feb. 10.

The Mountaineers defeated Shabazz High School of Newark 43-38 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at home.

Sophomore guard Nick Matos had 14 points with six steals; senior guard Connor Gannon had 8 points with two rebounds; sophomore guard Miles Price had 7 points with three rebounds and two steals; sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 6 points with four rebounds; senior forward Jhensen Touze had 2 points with three rebounds; and junior guard Jaden Livingston had 2 points for the Mountaineers.

West Orange defeated Columbia High School of Maplewood 49-37 on Thursday, Feb. 9, at home. Wilfong had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks; Touze had 13 points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; Matos had 13 points, three steals and two rebounds; senor guard Matthew Barrino had 7 points, four rebounds and two steals; and Livingston had 2 points and four rebounds.

West Orange defeated Cranford High School 69-66 on Friday, Feb.10, at Cranford. Matos had 16 points, five rebounds and six steals; Price had 14 points and five rebounds; Barrino had 14 points and four rebounds; Wilfong had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals; Livingston had 7 points; Touze had 4 points, nine rebounds and three steals; and Gannon had 2 points.

West Orange, seeded No. 8, will host Livingston High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 seed Paterson East High School and No. 16 seed Morristown High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the high-seeded site.