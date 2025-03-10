West Orange HS boys basketball team enjoys successful season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team enjoyed a successful season, finishing with a 16-10 record after losing at eighth-seeded Bloomfield, 46-42, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Sophomore Jaden Then had 16 points and eight rebounds; senior Nick Matos had 11 points and two rebounds; sophomore Evan Whitaker had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; senior Justin Lopez had four points; senior Miles Price had two points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals; and senior Jaden Gachette added two points for the ninth-seeded Mountaineers.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

West Orange vs. Bloomfield (North 1, Group 4 sectional first round)