West Orange HS boys basketball team gears up for state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The ninth-seeded Mountaineers will visit No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. If the Mountaineers win, they will face the winner between No. 1 seed Ridgewood and No. 16 seed Clifton in the quarterfinals on Monday, March 3. The semifinals are Wednesday, March 5, and the final is Saturday, March 8, all at the higher-seeded schools.

WOHS lost to Caldwell, 64-46, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Caldwell to move to a 14-9 record on the season. Sophomore Jaden Then and senior Zou Mouphouet each had eight points; seniors Nick Matos, Justin Lopez and Miles Price each had six points; and sophomore By Evan Whitaker had five points to pace WOHS.