West Orange HS boys basketball team gets back to winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer 33-30 on Thursday, Jan. 5, at home to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 4-4 on the season.

Senior center Jesse Makachi had 8 points and five rebounds; junior guard Jaden Livingston had 8 points and two assists; senior guard Akida Neal Jr. had 5 points and seven rebounds; senior guard Jhensen Touze had 4 points and seven rebounds; sophomore guard Nick Matos had 4 points, five steals and three rebounds; and senior guard Ronald Christophe had 4 points to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

Neal, Touze and senior guard Connor Gannon each had 7 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 36-32 home win over Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Mountaineers improved to 5-4 overall on the season.

In previous action, West Orange lost to Science Park 53-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Newark. Touze had 18 points, Christophe had 9, Livingston had 7, Matos had 6, sophomore guard Miles Price had 4, Connor Gannon had 3, and senior guard Matthew Barrino had 2.