West Orange HS boys basketball team gets back to winning ways

By on Comments Off on West Orange HS boys basketball team gets back to winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer 33-30 on Thursday, Jan. 5, at home to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 4-4 on the season.

Senior center Jesse Makachi had 8 points and five rebounds; junior guard Jaden Livingston had 8 points and two assists; senior guard Akida Neal Jr. had 5 points and seven rebounds; senior guard Jhensen Touze had 4 points and seven rebounds; sophomore guard Nick Matos had 4 points, five steals and three rebounds; and senior guard Ronald Christophe had 4 points to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

Neal, Touze and senior guard Connor Gannon each had 7 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 36-32 home win over Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Mountaineers improved to 5-4 overall on the season.

In previous action, West Orange lost to Science Park 53-49 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Newark. Touze had 18 points, Christophe had 9, Livingston had 7, Matos had 6, sophomore guard Miles Price had 4, Connor Gannon had 3, and senior guard Matthew Barrino had 2.

  

West Orange HS boys basketball team gets back to winning ways added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →