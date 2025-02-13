West Orange HS boys basketball team prevails over MKA

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sophomore Jaden Then scored 18 points, and senior guards Nick Matos and Miles Price each scored seven points to lead the West Orange High School boys basketball team to a 45-35 home win over Montclair Kimberley Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a Super Essex Conference—Freedom Division game. Sophomore Evan Whitaker had five points, and seniors Justin Lopez and Jemel Touze each had three points for WOHS.

The Mountaineers fell at Shabazz, 51-38, Friday, Feb. 7, in Newark to move to a 12-8 record on the season.

WOHS will host Newark Academy on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. and visit Barringer in Newark on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.