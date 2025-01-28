West Orange HS boys basketball team returns to its winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team returned to its winning ways, as the Mountaineers defeated Newark Academy, 43-30, on Thursday, Jan. 16, at Newark Academy in Livingston to end a two-game losing streak and improve to 8-5 on the season.

Sophomore Jaden Then had 11 points, senior guard Miles Price and senior Robinson Bennett each had eight points, and sophomore Evan Whitaker had six points to lead the WOHS Mountaineers, who had won four straight games before losing two straight games.

WOHS will host Glen Ridge on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. on WOHS Senior Night. They will visit West Caldwell Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.