West Orange HS boys basketball team shows resiliency

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team is hitting its stride at just the right time in the season. Despite facing a season of dramatic ups and downs, the team managed to persevere and achieve more successes than setbacks. Their resilience is evident as seen in their five-game winning streak, including thrilling overtime victories against Bloomfield and Cranford.

As the state tournament approaches, the team is uniting and hitting its stride, which bodes well for their chances of success.

The team’s recent success can be attributed to the outstanding play of several key players, including the defensive prowess and tenacity of Matt Barrino and Miles Price, who have played a big part in the success the team has had in the last five games.

In addition, sophomore guard Nick Matos has been a force on both ends of the court, leading the team in scoring with 214 points and grabbing 35 steals.

Senior guard/forward Jhensen Touze has also played a crucial role, leading the team with an impressive 110 rebounds. Sophomore guard/forward Terrell Wilfong has demonstrated his effectiveness with seven blocks on the season and has also shown his ability to cause trouble from distance hitting 3-pointers.

The team’s recent success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players and coaching staff. Head Coach Demond Cowins expressed his pride in the team’s ability to come together and perform at such a high level at this crucial point in the season. “I’m really proud of the way our boys have been playing lately,” said Cowins. “They’ve been working hard in practice and it’s starting to pay off. We’re hitting our stride at just the right time, and I think we have a real shot at making some noise in the state tournament.”

The team’s success has also been a source of excitement for the West Orange community. The team’s upcoming home game in the state tournament has been eagerly anticipated, as it will be the first time the team has hosted a tournament game at Tarnoff Gymnasium since the 2016-2017 season. The community is rallying behind the team, and there is a sense of excitement and anticipation for what the team can accomplish in the tournament.

The West Orange community is invited to their last regular season game this Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School. Tickets are $2 for students/seniors and $4 for adults and should be purchased in advance at www.woboe.org/tickets

The state game will take place against rival Livingston on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange Sports Media Association