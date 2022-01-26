West Orange HS boys basketball team tips off the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under head coach Demond Cowins, began its season last week after a monthlong delay.

The Mountaineers lost to East Orange Campus High School, 67-53, during the annual Orange High School Martin Luther King Showcase on Monday, Jan. 17, to begin their season. Jermaine James had 14 points, Evan Reynolds had 10 points, Jhenson Touze had 9 points, Connor Gannon had 7 points and Ronald Christophe had 5 points. Terrell Wilfong had six rebounds.

The Mountaineers defeated Livingston, 57-54, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, on the road. James had 14 points, Touze had 11 points, Reynolds had 7 points, Matthew Barrino had 6 points, Christophe had 5 points and Jesse Makachi had 4 points. Gannon and Michael Delaney each had 3 points, and Wilfong and Asaad Berger each had 2 points.

Makachi had 10 points and Touze had 9 points in the 72-42 home loss to Caldwell on Thursday, Jan. 20. James scored 7 points; Christophe had 6 points; and Barrino, Berger, Gannon, Wilfong and Gensley Auguste each had 2 points.

Touze scored 11 points and Reynolds scored 9 points in the 50-43 home loss to Sparta on Saturday, Jan. 22. Gannon had 6 points, Barrino had 5 points, James and Wilfong each had 4 points, and Christophe and Berger each had 2 points. WOHS moved to 1-3 overall.