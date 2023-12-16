West Orange HS boys basketball team to tip off the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Chuck Keegan, will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Nutley.
The Mountaineers are looking to build on last year’s 15-11 overall record, which included a 9-5 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.
Keegan previously was the head girls basketball coach at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
Here is the schedule:
- Dec. 14: at Nutley, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 16: vs. Livingston, 1 p.m.
- Dec. 19: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.
- Dec. 21: vs. Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
- Dec. 23: vs. Piscataway Tech, 1 p.m.
- Dec. 27-28: Bayonne tournament
- Jan. 4: vs. Science Park, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 6: at Orange, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 9: at Barringer, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 11: vs. Shabazz, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13: vs. Passaic, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 16: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 18: at Livingston, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 20: vs. East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 23: vs. West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 30: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 1: at Science Park, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 6: vs. Barringer, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 8: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 13: vs. Kearny, 7 p.m.