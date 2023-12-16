West Orange HS boys basketball team to tip off the season

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Chuck Keegan, will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 14, at Nutley.

The Mountaineers are looking to build on last year’s 15-11 overall record, which included a 9-5 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Independence Division.

Keegan previously was the head girls basketball coach at Columbia High School in Maplewood.

Here is the schedule: