West Orange HS boys basketball team tops Barringer in the county tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, defeated No. 28 seed Barringer High School of Newark 48-36 on Monday, Jan. 23, at home in the preliminary second round of the Essex County Tournament.

Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 12 points and five rebounds, senior guard Ronald Christophe had 8 points and five rebounds, sophomore guard Nick Matos had 7 points, senior guard Jhensen Touze had 6 points and nine rebounds, and senior center Jesse Makachi had 5 points for the Mountaineers, who improved to 9-6 overall on the season.

West Orange will visit No. 12 seed Science Park High School of Newark in the preliminary third round on Thursday, Jan. 26. The winner will visit No. 5 seed East Orange Campus High School in the first round of the tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Mountaineers lost a heartbreaking 43-42 decision to Livingston High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. Matos had 20 points, Makachi had 8 points, sophomore guard Miles Price had 4 points and Touze had 3 points for West Orange.

WOHS defeated Newark Academy 79-65 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Newark Academy in Livingston.