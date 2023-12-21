West Orange HS boys basketball team wins in season opener

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior guards Nick Matos and Miles Price each scored 14 points as the West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Nutley, 53-52, in the season opener on Dec. 14 in Nutley.

Senior guard Jaden Livingston had 8 points, and juniors Justin Lopez and Jemel Touze each had 5 for the Mountaineers, giving Chuck Keeegan his first win as the WOHS head coach.

WOHS fell to Livingston, 43-21, Dec. 16, at home to move to a 1-1 record. Matos had 11 points, Price had 9 and Livingston had 8.