West Orange HS boys basketball team wins three straight games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team won three straight games last week.

Junior Nick Matos scored 15 points with four rebounds and junior Jemel Touze had 7 points and four rebounds to lead WOHS to a 49-46 home win over Nutley in a Super Essex Conference–Independence Division game.West Orange outscored Nutley, 22-12, in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. Junior Terrell Wilfong had 6 points and four rebounds and freshman Evan Whitaker and junior Jaden Gachette each had 6 points.

Wilfong had a game-high 17 points with four rebounds and Matos had 11 points and three rebounds in the 52-50 overtime win at Livingston in a divisional game.

West Orange trailed 28-19 at halftime but outscored Livingston, 15-8, in the third quarter and, 7-5, in the fourth quarter to tie the game 45-45 and forced overtime. Senior Jaden Livingston had 6 points and four rebounds, junior Miles Price had 6 points, senior Aleem Hall had 4 points and six rebounds and Touze had 4 points.

Wilfong scored 30 points and added four steals to lead the Mountaineers to a 59-41 win over Newark Academy in the 77th Essex County Tournament preliminary first round on Saturday, Jan. 20. Matos had 14 points and eight rebounds and junior Justin Lopez had 8 points and three rebounds.

The win streak ended when the Mountaineers lost at No. 17 seed Bloomfield High School, 64-55, in the preliminary second round on Monday, Jan. 22. Wilfong had 20 points; Matos had 15; junior Miles Price, Lopez and Livingston each had 5; and junior Robeson Bennett added 3. WOHS moved to a 5-10 record on the season.