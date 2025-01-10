West Orange HS boys basketball team wins two straight, moves to 5-3

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated University and Technology on consecutive days to improve to a 5-3 record on the season.

Sophomore Jaden Then scored 13 points and senior Zou Mouphouet scored 11 points to lead the WOHS Mountaineers to a 69-44 home win over University on Saturday, Jan. 4, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

Sophomore Evan Whitaker, senior Van Williams and senior Miles Price each had eight points, junior Brandon Lewis had seven points, senior Jemel Touze scored six points, senior Terrell Wilfong had five points; and senior Robeson Bennett added three points.

WOHS defeated Technology, 56-25, on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Newark Collegiate Academy in an SEC crossover game.

Wilfong had 15 points, Then had 12 points, Whitaker had eight points, Mouphouet had six points and Touze had five points.

In earlier action, West Orange lost to East Orange Campus, 58-31, Thursday, Jan. 2, in an SEC crossover game at EOC. Then scored 12 points, senior Nick Matos had seven points and Wilfong had five points.