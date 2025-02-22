West Orange HS boys bowling team advances to state sectional semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The second-seeded West Orange High School boys bowling team defeated seventh-seeded Ridgewood, 2-0, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament semifinals.

The following are the WOHS results: sophomore Alexander Kranz, 259, 235; freshman Nina Alvarez, 237, 140; junior Jordan Brister, 204, 210; junior Jay Stevenson, 179, 156; and freshman Sebastian Jo, 183, 132.

WOHS, which improved to 11-5 on the season, was scheduled to face No. 3 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Hackensack against No. 1 seed Bergen County Tech. The final is Saturday, Feb. 22.

West Orange won the boys Essex County Tournament team title at Bowlero in Belleville on Jan. 21.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange bowling head coach Anton Carrera