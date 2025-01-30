West Orange HS boys bowling team rolls to county team title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys bowling team rolled its way to glory, capturing the Essex County Tournament title with a commanding total pinfall of 2,775 on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Bowlero Belleville. In a nail-biting competition, the Mountaineers edged out Nutley and Seton Hall Prep, showcasing their dominance on the lanes.

Co-captain Jay Stevenson led the charge with a stellar 625 series, setting the tone for the team’s victory. Alex Kranz wasn’t far behind, delivering a clutch 605 series, while Gabe Smith added consistency with a 543 series. Co-captain Jordan Brister chipped in with a solid 508 series, and Nina Alvarez came through in the clutch with a strong 494 series.

The accolades didn’t stop there. Stevenson, Kranz and Alvarez punched their tickets to the individual county tournament, which took place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Belleville Bowlero, adding even more drama to an already incredible season.

The Mountaineers’ victory is a testament to their preparation and grit, cementing their status as one of the top teams in the county. “All the credit goes to the incredible sacrifice and determination shown by all of the players on the team,” said WOHS head coach Anton Carrera. “With all of the consistent practices throughout the season, the players have grown into acting as true leaders. They have realized that not one player carries the team and that all of them have the capability of bowling a high game and helping out when needed.”

With individual accolades on the line, all eyes were on Stevenson, Kranz and Alvarez at the individual tournament, as they took on the best bowlers Essex County had to offer.

On the boys’ side, Kranz missed out on a top-five spot. “Alex is having an amazing season,” Carrera said. “He has been such a great help for the team this season and he’s currently ranked 13th in the state. I’m sure he will be back here next January.” Stevenson came roaring back in the qualifying round and placed in the top-five bowlers in the county. He ended up placing fourth overall, losing out to Nutley. “Jay has grown into a true leader on the team,” Carrera said. “He has no problem bringing the

energy to the team. I’m extremely proud of the great work that he has done so far this season.”

Alvarez was in unknown territory. As a freshman, she posted the second-best series, earning a trip to the semifinal round of the tournament, where she lost to a tough opponent – two-time champion, senior Victoria Cheng from Livingston. “I’m proud of Nina’s dedication to this sport,” Carrera said. “To come in here and make this much noise as a freshman is spectacular. She’s going to be a problem for future opponents for the next three years.”

Photos Courtesy of West Orange head bowling coach Anton Carrera