WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team finished in ninth place out of 21 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21.

Junior Henry Pfeifer finished 29th out of 153 runners in a time of 18 minutes, 37.20 seconds in the 5,000-meter run to lead West Orange. Senior Langston Siguenza was 32nd in 18:41.90, and sophomore Sahil Negassi was 60th in 19:28.50.

Montclair finished in first place.