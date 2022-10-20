West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins SEC–Liberty Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team, under head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park.

Senior Langston Siguenza won the race in 18:44.50, sophomore Sahli Negassi finished in second place in 18:32 and junior Henry Pfeifer finished in third place in 19:00.70 to lead the WOHS Mountaineers.

Senior Selamawi Dani finished in sixth place in 34.60, junior Adom Haile-Selassie finished in 17th in 20:31.30, junior Will Fifield took 25th in 20:47.10 and senior Randall Stevens took 32nd place in 21:50.20.

On the girls side, WOHS senior Sana’a Smith took first place in 21:27.70. She was the only WOHS girls varsity runner. WOHS had just two junior varsity runners. Ava Neretic, of WOHS, won the freshman girls race.