West Orange HS boys harriers compete at sectionals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team finished 13th out of 16 schools at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state championships at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Junior Henry Pfeifer was the top finisher for WOHS in 47th place in a time of 18 minutes, 57.00 seconds. Senior Langston Siguenza was 75th in 19:41.00 and sophomore Sahli Negassi was 82nd in 20:05.00. Senior Selamawi Dani, junior Adom Haile-Selassie, junior Will Fifield and senior Randall Stevens were other WOHS runners.