West Orange HS boys hoops enjoys four-game winning streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team moved to a 7-5 overall record through Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Shabazz High School 67-40 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Shabazz. Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 16 points; senior guard Connor Gannon had 13 points; senior guard Matthew Barrino had 7 points; senior guard Jhensen Touze and sophomore guard Nick Matos each had 6 points; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 5 points; and senior guard Akida Neal Jr., junior guard Jaden Livingston, senior center Jesse Makachi and sophomore guard Miles Price each had 3 points.

Touze, sophomore forward Dashawn Provilon and Wilfong each had 8 points to lead West Orange to a 44-41 win at Nutley High School on Thursday, Jan. 12. Neal had 7 points, and Chrisophe had 6 points.

The Mountaineers fell to East Orange Campus High School 38-19 at home on Saturday, Jan. 14, to end their four-game winning streak. Matos had 5 points, Touze had 3 points and eight rebounds, and Christophe had 3 points.