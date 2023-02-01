West Orange HS boys hoops has good run in the Essex County tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team, seeded No. 21, lost at No. 5 seed East Orange Campus High School 39-32 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at East Orange Campus.

Sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 13 points, sophomore guard Nick Matos had 7 points, senior guard Jhensen Touze had 6 points, sophomore guard Miles Price had 4 points and senior guard Matthew Barrino had 2 points for the WOHS Mountaineers, who moved to a 10-8 overall record on the season.

The Mountaineers lost to Newark Collegiate 45-37 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at home. Matos had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals; senior guard Ronald Christophe had 6 points and three rebounds; Barrino had 4 points and three rebounds; Touze had 2 points and six rebounds; and Wilfong had 2 points and five rebounds for West Orange.

The Mountaineers upset No. 12 seed Science Park High School of Newark 56-41 in the Essex County Tournament preliminary third round on Thursday, Jan. 26, at Science Park. Matos had 17 points, Wilfong had 11 points, Touze had 9 points, and senior center Jesse Makachi and senior guard Asaad Berger each had 6 points.