West Orange HS boys hoops move to 3-3 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways.

After winning its first three games of the season, the WOHS Mountaineers lost three in a row to move to a 3-3 record through Dec. 28.

West Orange defeated Nutley High School 60-50 in the season home opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, and defeated Livingston High School 48-44 on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Livingston.

Senior guard Jhensen Touze had 14 points and six rebounds, and sophomore forward Dashawn Provilon had 9 points and five rebounds to lead West Orange to a 62-37 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home.

The Mountaineers lost at Newark Collegiate Academy 54-49 on Thursday, Dec. 22. Senior guard Ronald Christophe had 12 points, and sophomore guard Nick Matos and sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong each had 4 points and seven rebounds.

The team also lost two games in the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic, falling to Paterson Kennedy 51-49 on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Montclair 51-39 on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Matos had 12 points, Wilfong had 9 points, Touze had 7 points, and Christophe and junior guard Jaden Livingston each had 6 points in the loss to Paterson Kennedy.

