West Orange HS boys hoops team posts victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Kearny High School and Clifton High School on consecutive days.

Junior 6-foot-6 forward Terrell Wilfong had 12 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots; and junior guard Nick Matson had 12 points, three steals and two assists to lead the Mountaineers to a 47-44 overtime win over Kearny on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at home.

Junior Justin Lopez had 5 points and four rebounds; senior guard Jaden Livingston had 5 points, two rebounds and two steals; and junior guard Miles Price and senior John Caplanis each had 3 points for West Orange.

Wilfong had 13 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots, and Matos and junior Jemel Touze each had 9 points in the 48-38 home win over Clifton on Thursday, Feb. 14. West Orange outscored Clifton, 22-10, in the fourth quarter.

Senior Richard Mapp had 5 points and Livingston and senior Aleem Hall each had 4 points for the Mountaineers.