West Orange HS boys hoops team triumphs over Barringer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team defeated Barringer High School of Newark 48-33 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Barringer, to improve to 11-9 on the season.

In earlier action, the WOHS Mountaineers lost to Science Park High School of Newark 51-41 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home.

Senior forward Jhensen Touze had 10 points and five rebounds; sophomore guard Nick Matos had 9 points, three rebounds and three steals; senior guard Matthew Barrino had 6 points and four rebounds; senior guard Alston Dukes had 4 points; senior guard Connor Gannon had 3 points, four rebounds and two steals; sophomore guard Miles Price, senior guard Ronald Chistophe and senior guard Asad Berger each had 2 points, and sophomore forward Terrell Wilfong had 1 point and five rebounds.