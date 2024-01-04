West Orange HS boys indoor track team impresses at Super Essex Conference meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys indoor track and field team enjoyed a solid showing at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Ocean Breeze Track & Field Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.

The Mountaineers finished in fourth place overall with 35 team points.

Chaas McCoy, a senior, took second place in the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches and took fifth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.73 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:30.84. 

Gideon Griffin, a junior, took fifth place in the 200-meter dash in 22.87 and sixth place in the 400-meter run in 51.37. 

In the 800-meter run, Cooper Harwood took third place in 2:04.60 and fellow junior Lyfe Smith took sixth place in 2:06.08.

Henry Pfeifer, a senior, took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:46.16, and senior Raza Stanley placed fifth in the high jump at 5-6.

On the girls side, West Orange tied for eighth place overall with North Star Academy (Newark) with 12 points apiece. 

Anisha Ellis, a junior, took third place in the high jump at 4-8, the 4×400-meter relay team took fifth place in 12:44.40 and the sprint medley relay placed fifth in 5:09.30.

 

  

