West Orange HS boys lacrosse team cruises past East Side, goes to 3-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys lacrosse team defeated Newark East Side 16-1 on Thursday, April 13, to improve to a 3-1 record on the season.

Sophomore Reid Tenzer had four goals, freshman Ciaran Brosnan had three goals and four assists, junior Rayel Hunter had three goals, junior Logan Gabbidon had one goal and three assists; sophomore Sam Twersky, sophomore Brandon Foster, freshman Jesse Flumen, freshman Nick Laverde and sophomore Konrad Maslowski each had one goal; and sophomore Verrick Lipsey, freshman Ryan Kaesshaefer and senior Ryan Davner each had one assist.

