West Orange HS boys lacrosse team defeats Passaic Valley

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys lacrosse team defeated Passaic Valley, 13-12, at home on Wednesday, April 27. Saboor Karriem had four goals; Zander Lipsey and Logan Gabbidon each had three goals, Rayel Hunter had two goals, and Reid Tenzer had one goal and three assists.

The WOHS Mountaineers lost to Boonton, 19-11, on Thursday, April 28, at home. Karriem had a whopping nine goals and added one assist. Hunter and Tenzer each had one goal.

The 13th-seeded Mountaineers then lost at fourth-seeded Montclair by a lopsided score in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, April 30. West Orange moved to a 4-6 record on the season.

West Orange was scheduled to visit Nutley on Tuesday, May 3, after press time. West Orange will visit Weehawken on Thursday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.; visit Parsippany on Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.; and visit Verona on Wednesday, May 11, at 6 p.m.