West Orange HS boys lacrosse team jolts Union Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys lacrosse team defeated Union Catholic, 10-6, on Monday, April 25, at home.

Ryan Davner, a junior, had three goals; senior Zander Lipsey and sophomore Rayel Hunter each had two goals and one assist; junior Saboor Karriem had one goal and five assists; freshman Reid Tenzer had one goal and three assists; and freshman Sam Twersky had one goal.

In earlier action, West Orange fell to Eastern Christian, 10-4, on Friday, April 20, at home.

Lipsey had two goals and one assist; Karriem had a goal and two assists; and sophomore Remy Frolow had a goal and an assist.

West Orange lost at Lenape on Saturday, April 23, in resounding fashion.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to host Passaic Valley on Wednesday, April 27, after press time. They will visit Nutley on Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m.