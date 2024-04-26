West Orange HS boys lacrosse team wins four in a row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys lacrosse team defeated Waldwick and Clifton to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Waldwick, 7-5, April 15, at home. Senior Rayel Hunter had two goals and one assist, junior Reid Tenzer had one goal and two assists, senior Logan Gabbidon had one goal and one assist, junior Sam Twerksy had one goal and junior Verrick Lipsey collected two assists. Sophomore Nicolas Rodas Reyna made 13 saves.

Tenzer had four goals and four assists in the 16-1 win at Clifton on April 18. Hunter had three goals, senior Remy Frolow had two goals and one assist, Gabbidon, Twerksy and junior Konrad Maslowski each had two goals; and sophomore Jesse Flumen had one assist. Rodas Reyna made seven saves.