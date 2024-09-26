West Orange HS boys soccer goes to 5-1 on year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team enjoyed a 5-0 start to the season, before losing at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Senior Lucas Andrada and junior Marcus Jackson each had a goal in the 2-1 win over Newark East Side on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Andrada also assisted on Jackson’s goal. Sophomore goalie Agustin Arrieta made six saves for West Orange, which improved to 5-0.

In their next game, the Mountaineers lost at MKA, 3-0, Friday, Sept. 20.

The Mountaineers will host town neighbor Seton Hall Prep on Friday, Sept 27, at 5 p.m., in a Super Essex Conference–American Division matchup of state-ranked teams.

The SHP Pirates, under Marty Berman, are ranked No. 3 and WOHS is ranked No. 12 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

Berman is in his 39th year at the helm.

The two teams have had their share of great games over the years. Indeed, WOHS head coach Doug Nevins, who is a SHP alum, Class of 1991, is looking forward to the game.

“Playing SHP is always fun and challenging at the same time,” said Nevins in an email to the West Orange Chronicle. “They have a great program, are very talented and well coached.

The fact that (WOHS assistant) coach Freddy Christian and I both played at SHP always makes it important to us. This season is no different, as SHP is a top team in NJ again.”

Nevins is in his 25th season at the helm.

SHP was 6-1 entering the week. Both SHP and WOHS were 2-0 in the division.

WOHS was scheduled to visit Montclair on Tuesday, Sept. 24, after press time, in another key divisional contest.

“Coming off a loss at MKA and then playing Montclair away on Tuesday, this stretch of games will tell us where we need to improve as we move toward the middle of the season,” Nevins said. “As always, we want to be our best as we head into the state tournament.”

The following are other upcoming games:

Oct. 2: vs. Millburn, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: vs. DePaul, 10 a.m.