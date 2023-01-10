West Orange HS boys soccer players feted by SCANJ at annual awards banquet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey hosted its 53rd annual awards banquet on Sunday, Jan. 8, acknowledging several West Orange boys soccer team members.

The following WOHS players were honored.

2022 North 2 sectional all-state:

First team: senior Mason Bashkoff, senior Justin Scavalla and junior Arthur Rosu.

Second team: junior Jack Dvorin.

Honorable mention: sophomore Lucas Andrada.

Top 55 public school players: Bashkoff and Scavalla.

In addition, the SCANJ also named the West Orange boys soccer team as the No. 2 public high school team in the state of New Jersey. WOHS finished as the Group 4 state tournament runner-up.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media