West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.

Senior Jacob Castillo and junior Jack Dvorin each had an assist, and senior Justin Scavalla made nine saves. West Orange has won both meetings with Columbia this season. They won the first meeting, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

The WOHS Mountaineers, who won their sixth straight game and improved to 12-2 on the season, were scheduled to play No. 2 seed Newark East Side in the ECT semifinals doubleheader on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Millburn High School at 7 p.m.. The other semifinal pitted top-seeded and three-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep against No. 5 seed Livingston. The final will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 4 p.m.

In the first round, West Orange defeated No. 14 seed Barringer, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at home. Dvorin had one goal and two assists, Bashkoff and junior Atticus LaFargue each had a goal, and Castillo had one assist. Scavalla made five saves.

On Monday, Oct. 10, West Orange defeated Linden, 1-0, at home on a goal by Dvorin. Rosu had the assist, and Scavalla made five saves in this nonconference game.