West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to state championship game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team is one win from a state championship.

The Mountaineers defeated Westfield, 3-1, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Westfield.

Senior Mason Bashkoff, and juniors Atticus LaFargue and Arthur Rosu each had a goal, and junior Jack Dvorin had two assists for West Orange. Senior goalkeeper Justin Scavalla made 11 saves.

West Orange, under head coach Doug Nevins, will meet Cherokee in the Group 4 state championship this Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

The Mountaineers won their sixth straight game to improve to 18-3 this season. In the previous game, they defeated Clifton, 2-1,  in the North 1, Group 4 sectional final on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Clifton.  Westfield, the North 2 sectional champion, end the season at 18-2-1.

Cherokee, the South Jersey sectional champion, defeated Central Jersey sectional champion Freehold Township, 1-0, in the other Group 4 state semifinal. Cherokee improved to 16-2-2.

West Orange is ranked No. 3 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

The Mountaineers have won two Group 4 state titles in 2006 and 2013. Nevins has been the WOHS head coach for 23 seasons.

