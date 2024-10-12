West Orange HS boys soccer team defeats Millburn

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Juniors Luc Brown and Carl Hall each had a goal, and sophomore Alex Deza and senior Lucas Andrada each had an assist to lead the West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Millburn on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at home. Sophomore goalie Agustin Arrieta made three saves for the shutout.

The Mountaineers then lost at DePaul, 2-1, on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Wayne to move to 7-3 record. Senior Kyle Cassidy scored on an assist from junior Marcus Jackson and Andrada. Arrieta made three saves. DePaul moved to 8-1.

West Orange was scheduled to host Glen Ridge on Monday, Oct. 7, and host Nutley on Wednesday, Oct. 9, after press time.

West Orange is ranked No. 12 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

The following are other upcoming games: