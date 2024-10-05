West Orange HS boys soccer team defeats Seton Hall Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep soccer teams have engaged in memorable games over the years. The latest was another classic, as the WOHS Mountaineers won, 1-0, on Friday, Sept. 27, at Lincoln Field in a battle of state-ranked teams

Luc Brown, a junior, scored the goal five minutes into the second half. Senior Kyle Cassidy delivered a corner kick. The ball was headed by senior Lucas Andrada to Brown, who converted the shot.

Sophomore Agustin Arrieta made 10 saves for the Mountaineers, who beat their town neighbor for the first time since 2020. West Orange, which improved to 6-2 on the season, is ranked No. 17 and Seton Hall Prep was ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

The following are upcoming WOHS games: