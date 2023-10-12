West Orange HS boys soccer team defeats Verona in SEC play and Cedar Grove in first round of Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team defeated Verona, 2-1, Thursday, Oct. 5, in a Super Essex Conference game to snap a four-game losing streak.

Senior Arthur Rosu had one goal and assisted on senior Atticus LaFargue’s goal to lead the Mountaineers. Junior Kyle Cassidy had one assist, and senior Bryan Perez and freshman Agustin Arrieta each had two saves for WOHS.

The Mountaineers, seeded fourth, defeated No. 20 seed Cedar Grove, 6-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at home to improve to 8-4-1. WOHS will host No. 5 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 13. If West Orange wins, they will play the winner of top-seeded Montclair and No. 8 seed Bloomfield in the semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Livingston High School. The final is Saturday, Oct. 21, at Millburn.