West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys 5-0-1 start to season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won its first five games before tying Montclair to move to a 5-0-1 mark this season.

The Mountaineers defeated Newark Academy, 4-0, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Lincoln Field in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Senior Danny Fajardo, junior Lucas Andrada, freshman Alex Deza and senior Jack Dvorin each had a goal. Sophomore Marcus Jackson collected three assists, and freshmen Joseph Castillo and Johnny Rebaza each had one assist. Senior Brian Perez and freshman Agustin Arrieta each made two saves, and senior Jeremy Flitt made one save for WOHS.

The Mountaineers tied Montclair, 1-1, Friday, Sept. 22, at Lincoln Field in a SEC–American Division game. Jackson scored on an assist from Deza at 12:43 of the first half. Montclair tied it on a goal by Alex Abrahams, off an assist from Jacob Price, at 20:29 of the first half. Perez and Arrieta each made three saves.

Montclair moved to 4-0-3. West Orange was ranked No. 3 and Montclair was ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

Photos Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association

West Orange vs. Montclair, Sept. 22