West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys strong start

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team has enjoyed a 3-1 start through Saturday, Sept. 17.

Senior Mason Bashkoff scored on an assist from senior Jared Charles, and senior Justin Scavalla had six saves in the 1-0 win over Livingston in the season-opener on Sept. 9.

Arthur Rosu, a junior, had two goals to lead the Mountaineers to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove on Sept. 12. Edwin Arreaza, a senior, had a goal and an assist, junior Jack Dvorin, junior Atticus LaFargue, sophomore Lucas Andrada and senior Dezzy Haughton each had a goal, and Bashkoff, junior Jordan Turnbull, Charles and freshman Marcus Jackson each had an assist. Scavalla made three saves.

WOHS lost at Millburn, 2-1, on Sept. 14. The Mountaineers then defeated West Essex, 4-0, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dvorin had a goal and two assists, Bashkoff had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Andrada and Jackson each had a goal. Rosu had two assists, and junior Nathan Menor and Charles each had one assist. Scavalla made six saves.

West Orange was ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com.